Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IAC (IAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IAC (NASDAQ: IAC):

8/8/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $73.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – IAC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – IAC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2024 – IAC had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – IAC is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

IAC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.12. 73,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,523. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.99. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.47.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in IAC by 55.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

