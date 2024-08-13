Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for United Parcel Service (UPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently:

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $157.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $168.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $159.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $160.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $157.00 to $145.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.72. The stock had a trading volume of 953,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,005. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $176.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after buying an additional 980,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

