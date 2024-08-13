Raymond James Downgrades PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PUBM. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $710.50 million, a PE ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.44. PubMatic has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $25.36.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $67.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $468,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock worth $2,394,449 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

