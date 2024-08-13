Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance

RTOBF stock remained flat at $3.11 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Ratos AB has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.11.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

