Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, a growth of 414.5% from the July 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ratos AB (publ) Price Performance
RTOBF stock remained flat at $3.11 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. Ratos AB has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $3.11.
About Ratos AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ratos AB (publ)
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Ratos AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ratos AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.