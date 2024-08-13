Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Update

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC engages in the exploration, development, and mining of copper and gold deposits in Canada. It also explores for silver and cobalt properties. The company's principal project is the 100% owned Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

