Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Short Interest Update

Rambler Metals and Mining Plc (OTCMKTS:RBMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Rambler Metals and Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile
