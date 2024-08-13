QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Craig Hallum

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QNST. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a moderate buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.25.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.11 on Friday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market cap of $945.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.16.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,499,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 553,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in QuinStreet by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

