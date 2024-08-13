QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.62. Approximately 1,521,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,333,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.62.

QuantumScape Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,070,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,333,595. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 80.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $1,950,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

