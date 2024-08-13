Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Scotiabank

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

QTRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Quanterix from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanterix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.80.

QTRX stock opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $431.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.19 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quanterix will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quanterix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quanterix by 11.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

