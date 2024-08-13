QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lowered by M&G Plc

M&G Plc decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 50,944 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.8% of M&G Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. M&G Plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $142,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,215 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,668,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,424,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.29 and a 200 day moving average of $178.96. The stock has a market cap of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

