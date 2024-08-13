QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

