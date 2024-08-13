QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from QBE Insurance Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
About QBE Insurance Group
