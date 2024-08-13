pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $53.38 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, pzETH has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One pzETH token can now be bought for $3,164.74 or 0.05304684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pzETH has a market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $16,971.64 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 40,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol.

Buying and Selling pzETH

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 40,720.28608421. The last known price of pzETH is 2,991.2518575 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $24,444.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

