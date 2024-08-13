Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Pulse Seismic Stock Performance

Shares of PSD remained flat at C$2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,931. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pulse Seismic has a 52-week low of C$1.73 and a 52-week high of C$2.56. The stock has a market cap of C$128.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.25.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.30 million for the quarter. Pulse Seismic had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 34.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Pulse Seismic will post 0.0454959 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Canada. The company also owns and manages a licensable seismic data library that consists of approximately 65,310 net square kilometers of 3D seismic; and 829,207 net linear kilometers of 2D seismic data.

