Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Prudential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PUK stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. Prudential has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after purchasing an additional 274,674 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Prudential during the fourth quarter worth about $5,108,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential by 35.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 593,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 128,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 537,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 125,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

