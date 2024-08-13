Proton Trading 11.4% Higher This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $590,413.11 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,252,805,896 coins and its circulating supply is 26,353,199,940 coins. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

