ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 37,679,556 shares traded.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.