ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.37. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 37,679,556 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,325 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,670,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Finally, Lane Generational LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 320,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50,645 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.