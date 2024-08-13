Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.44 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Prom has a market capitalization of $99.18 million and $1.44 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00009057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010558 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,925.10 or 0.99873561 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007659 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012009 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.46257868 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,782,301.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

