Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Short Interest Update

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a growth of 1,834.9% from the July 15th total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 38.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCSA
Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Processa Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 76,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Spinnaker Trust owned 6.25% of Processa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops chemotherapy drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. Its drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Processa Pharmaceuticals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.