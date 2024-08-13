PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

PriceSmart Trading Down 0.8 %

PSMT opened at $82.03 on Friday. PriceSmart has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.85.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,649.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,793.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $350,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,451. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

