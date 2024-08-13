Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 890.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Prada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Prada has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

