Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POW. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.28.

POW stock opened at C$37.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.10. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.33 and a 52-week high of C$40.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.88, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 90.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.88%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

