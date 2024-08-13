PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.79 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $37.06 and a twelve month high of $50.04.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $320.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.01 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 3.45%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ashlee Townsend Cribb sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $177,354.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,871.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

