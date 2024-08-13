Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Purchases $225,880.00 in Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,546.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Post Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:POST traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,903. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $104.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. Post had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Post

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.