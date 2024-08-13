PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid Stock Up 13.5 %

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

