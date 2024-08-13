Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 212,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 79,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,382. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Plus Therapeutics stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PSTV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 568,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 9.98% of Plus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

