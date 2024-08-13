Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 212,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ:PSTV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 79,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,382. Plus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.54.
Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Plus Therapeutics
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.