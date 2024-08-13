PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,653 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 50,829 shares.The stock last traded at $95.38 and had previously closed at $95.41.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDUR. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 105.4% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 794,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,258,000 after buying an additional 407,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 363,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,469,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 365.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.