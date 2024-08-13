PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 85,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 158,271 shares.The stock last traded at $56.38 and had previously closed at $56.12.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,668,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also

