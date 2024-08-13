PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $20.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCG

PG&E Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCG opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PG&E by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after buying an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in PG&E by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 183,767 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in PG&E by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.