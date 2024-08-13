Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -474.09, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $37.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 43,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2,150.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,781 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

