Peoples Bank KS Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

FANG stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,791. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.98.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

