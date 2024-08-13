Peoples Bank KS Lowers Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Peoples Bank KS lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,355,000 after acquiring an additional 280,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Flavors & Fragrances

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.