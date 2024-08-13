Peoples Bank KS Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank KS cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Peoples Bank KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 156,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,058 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. 5,933,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,553,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

