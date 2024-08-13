Peoples Bank KS Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peoples Bank KS decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 552,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,013,000 after purchasing an additional 227,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $69.28. 5,429,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,244,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Get Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.