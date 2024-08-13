Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Up to $168.79

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.79, but opened at $177.29. Penumbra shares last traded at $188.39, with a volume of 124,139 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Penumbra Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.53.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.90, for a total value of $113,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,879,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,370 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

