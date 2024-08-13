Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) CFO Sells $328,224.96 in Stock

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) CFO C Marc Richards sold 32,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $328,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

C Marc Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

On Monday, August 12th, C Marc Richards sold 17,438 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $175,775.04.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Pediatrix Medical Group stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,491. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 283,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 81,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.