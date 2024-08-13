PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 48,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 26,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 43,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,419,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,279,215. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $464.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

