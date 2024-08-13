Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.97 and last traded at $147.04. Approximately 60,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 523,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.29 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $196,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,224.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,173 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,388. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

