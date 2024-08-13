Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 76 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Visa stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,737,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $473.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.