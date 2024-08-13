Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Purchases 65,928 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,398,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.9% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $100,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,822,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,287. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.17. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

