Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $77.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,032. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

