Park National Corp OH Sells 385 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $267.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,064. The firm has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.45. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total value of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,797 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

