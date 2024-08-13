Park National Corp OH Sells 35 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 527.3% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $515.95. 9,758,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,443,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $496.49 and a 200 day moving average of $483.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,317,255.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 319,158 shares of company stock valued at $158,629,849. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on META shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.51.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

