Park National Corp OH Sells 11,316 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.97 on Monday, hitting $273.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,697. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.05. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $278.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.