Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $655,804,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 570,679 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $332.89. 811,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.00. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $184.02 and a 1 year high of $351.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.29.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

