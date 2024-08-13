Park National Corp OH Reduces Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 112,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,472,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,181 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,671. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.