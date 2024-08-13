Park National Corp OH Purchases New Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 23.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in monday.com by 12.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in monday.com by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on monday.com in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $33.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,616. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

