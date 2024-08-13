Park National Corp OH Has $9.45 Million Holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 1.88% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period.

Shares of FTGS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 433,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,678. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

