Park National Corp OH Has $40.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $40,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,800,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.72. The company has a market capitalization of $393.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,462 shares of company stock worth $21,238,114. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.