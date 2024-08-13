Park National Corp OH Has $34.06 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $34,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.89. 26,737,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,879. The company has a market cap of $473.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.78 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

