Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.0% in the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.75.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.04 on Monday, hitting $484.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,682. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.85 and a 200-day moving average of $440.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

