Park National Corp OH Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC dropped their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.44.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.31.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

